Evesham road closed while water leak is repaired

A main road into Stratford-upon-Avon has been closed to traffic today due to water company engineers repairing a water leak.

Evesham Place in Stratford remains closed in both directions this evening, having been shut for most of the day. Engineers are currently working on the problem. Photo: Mark Williamson. (55084188)

Evesham Road has been closed to traffic while a leak to a water pipe on Evesham Place is repaired by Severn Trent Water engineers.

The water company has said that while disruption has been caused by the closure of the road, there have been no water supply issues for residents due to the works.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused by our teams working on Evesham Place today, as they’re working to fix a leak. To keep our teams and others safe, we are having to close the road, but we will be doing everything we can to complete the work as quickly as possible. Again, we’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and we will have the road reopened as soon as we can.”