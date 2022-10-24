School's out for half term, there's hungry mouths to feed however with the cost of living rising everyone's watching the pennies more closely in the run up to Christmas.

But if you're on the look out for a decent dine-in deal that can feed the family for just a few quid we've tracked down some of the best offers available for October.

We've rounded up all the kids eat free or £1 deals you can claim during half term

Tesco

Turns out there is such a thing as a free lunch, says Tesco, which is feeding kids for free, every weekday this half term with any purchase at its Tesco Cafes that can cost as little as 60p.

Shoppers just need to pick something for themselves and show their Clubcard or the app to qualify. The deal applies to children's breakfast and dinner meals as well.

Take the kids out for less in half term by claiming a dine-in deal. Image: Stock photo.

Asda

Children can eat for just £1 at Asda at any time of day in its cafés and there is no minimum adult spend required.

A hot meal or cold meal - or both - will be on offer to families who can use the promotion as many times as they like, which has been ongoing since the summer.

M&S

Children visiting M&S can tuck into a main course, snack and drink from the children's Munch Menu free of charge when an adult spends £5 on food and drink of their own.

The deal, which includes for the main meal a choice of pancakes with blueberries and honey, jacket potato with sausage and beans, toasties, pasta, pizza or sandwiches, is available until Friday, October 28 and would normally cost around £4 a child.

Morrisons cafés say four family members can eat for less than £10

Morrisons

A free children's meal is on offer this half term with every adult meal, over £4.99, bought from a Morrisons café. Items from the children's menu include fish, chicken nuggets, mac 'n' cheese and sausage and mash and each is served with 'a piece of fruit and a drink.

The supermarket, which has recently introduced an evening meal of the day for under £5 which also includes a drink, alongside a weekday discounted daily special for £4.99 and is compatible with the Kids Eat Free offer, says it means a family of four can eat out together for just £9.98.

Brewers Fayre and Beefeater restaurants

Get the day off to a great start with a free children's breakfast at a Brewers Fayre or Beefeater restaurant.

Two children can tuck into both a cooked and continental breakfast with every adult purchasing their own £9.50 breakfast that comes with unlimited tea and coffee.

Bella Italia

A three course meal for a child, along with a drink, is available for £1 when you buy a full-price adult meal at Bella Italia. The offer is available from 4pm to 6pm Monday to Thursday and there are various menu options for children up to the age of 11.

Frankie and Benny's

The restaurant chain has ditched its kids eat free deal in favour of something much better for October half term.

Instead of letting the smallest customers eat for nothing, it's an adult that can tuck in free of charge when accompanied by a youngster under the age of 11.

Hungry Horse

Head along to your nearest Hungry Horse pub on a Monday and children can tuck into a hot meal for just £1. Burgers, chilli, tacos, lasagne, fish and chicken are all on the menu, alongside vegetarian options, while the restaurant chain also offers its own free breakfast deal for children as well in participating restaurants.

Fancy a mid-week roast at Toby Carvery?

Toby Carvery

A mid-week family roast dinner can be even cheaper thanks to the £1 offer Toby Carvery is bringing back for half term.

Those families wishing to claim will need to download the voucher from the Toby Carvery app, which offers frequent deals to loyal customers, and it will be available to claim with every adult meal that is bought.

Bill's

For an extra special treat, Bill's restaurants are introducing a kids eat free deal for October half term.

Valid Monday to Friday during the school break, two kids can eat for free at any time of day providing one adult orders any main dish (breakfast, lunch, or dinner) from the a la carte menu. The children’s menu features the famous buttermilk pancakes, mac & cheese, fish fingers and chips and more.

Restaurants are launching deals to help families treat the kids in half term

Got the O2 Priority App?

O2 Priority App customers can claim some fantastic dine-in deals this October half term via the exclusive offers available through their mobile phone contract.

Harvester, Prezzo and Pizza Hut restaurant chains are all offering free children's meals, some with no additional adult spend required, to enable families to enjoy a cost-effective treat during the school holiday.