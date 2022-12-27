London's New Year's Day Parade is back, promising some of the 'most fun a family can have over the festive period' and what's more it's free.

After two years of Covid-19 curbs, the annual turn-of-year tradition is returning to the streets of the capital with 8,000 performers ready to fill the West End with culture, colour, entertainment and music and here's all you need to know about catching the show.

Visitors from 20 nations are coming to London for the event. Image: LNYDP.

When is LNYDP 2023?

As the name would suggest London's New Year's Day Parade is on Sunday, January 1 and starts at noon.

But organisers recommend anyone coming to the capital to watch in person takes their spot on the parade route from around 11am to ensure a good vantage point.

London's New Year's Day Parade will include a wide variety of displays and performers. Image: LNYDP.

Who will be performing?

More than 8,000 performers from all over the world will take to the streets for the world-renowned event.

Two dozen marching bands, hundreds of choreographed cheerleaders, entries from more than half of London boroughs, stunt riders, giant balloons, pipers, dancers, stilt walkers, and even a Tyrannosaurus Rex, are all expected to be in the mix.

A T-Rex is expected to greet spectators along the route. Image: LNYDP.

Parade director Joe Bone says the line-up brings a unique mix of globally recognised top talent, Great British pomp, circumstance and ceremony, cultural contributions, and a fabulous feast of spectacular family entertainment.

"What a way to showcase this incredible city" he added.

"There is nothing quite like it. Surely it is the greatest show on Earth? We are fixated on giving London, and the watching world, the most incredible party to welcome in the New Year."

After two year's of disruption caused by Covid the parade is returning to the streets of London. Image: LNYDP.



Are there any big name acts?

Band Toploader is joining London’s New Year’s Day Parade this year and will be ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ through the heart of the West End on January 1.

Also among the pop talent preparing to entertain crowds - that could number 500,000 on the route and an anticipated global audience of many millions - is Scouting for Girls most famous for their hit song 'She's So Lovely'.

The parade begins at noon. Image: LNYDP.

Where does the parade start and finish?

The two-mile parade route runs from Piccadilly to Parliament Square via Picccadilly Circus, Regent Street, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall.

Barriers will line the streets to enable spectators to find a place to watch for free along the route with those intending to come along advised by organisers to 'get there early'.

The New Year's Day parade route

Grandstand seats as well as VIP tickets with food and drink packages - and even blankets to keep out the wintry weather - are also available for each occasion but 3,000 of these have already been snapped up for this year's event.

The parade is expected to finish at around 3.15pm if the event runs to time, when the last of the performers will reach Parliament Square.