THERE was a double win for the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford winning the Team of the Year while the hotel’s general manager Robin Ford was named as Employee of the Year.

Clare Galvin, director of sales and marketing, at the Crowne Plaza, told the Herald: “We are incredibly proud and honoured to have won the Team of the Year award, which goes to every single one of our amazing team members.

“This recognition is a testament to their commitment to excellence, day in and day out. From housekeeping to front desk, kitchen to maintenance, every team member plays a vital role in delivering the highest quality service to our guests.

“What truly sets our team apart is the way they support one another with respect, encouragement and a shared goal of creating a welcoming, seamless experience for everyone who walks through our doors.

The Stratford Herald Buisness & Tourism Awards 2025 held at the Crown Plaza Hotel. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

“Genuine hospitality is more than a job for us; it’s at the heart of everything we do. Winning this award reflects the passion, care and dedication that each team member brings every day.

“I’m extremely grateful to work alongside such a committed and talented group of people.”

Mr Ford added: “It was a privilege to join the incredible community of Stratford businesses at the Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards, and to celebrate the inspiring people and enterprises that thrive in our town.

“I am very proud to have represented Crowne Plaza at the awards, which were a powerful acknowledgement of our team’s extraordinary determination, teamwork and strength in the face of adversity.

“In April last year, our hotel closed temporarily after a devastating fire, and while this made the past 18 months challenging, we have come together, supported one another and rebuilt with authenticity, positivity and purpose.

“We’re back and better than ever and I’m very proud of the exceptional service our team offers every day to both local people and those that visit our wonderful town.

“I’m honoured to receive the Employer of the Year award, especially with the incredible people that shared my category. I truly believe success is a collective effort, and I want to thank the amazing team at Crowne Plaza for their continued dedication and support.”

Other finalists in Team of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare’s England: Shottery School of Dance and Stratford Town Football Club.

Other finalists in Employee of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau: Beth Davis (Chadwick Accountants and Bookkeepers) and Stephanie Breeden (Hall Reynolds LLP).