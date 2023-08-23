Every hour counts in Warwickshire farmers’ race to rescue harvest

EVER since human beings began harvesting crops thousands of years ago they’ve been at the mercy of the weather.

Things haven’t changed, and this year wheat farmers in the south Warwickshire have had a tricky time grabbing the right moment to bring in their haul from the fields to ensure it’s of the required quality.

David Jones, who farms 2,700 acres at Hatton Bank, just outside Stratford, told the Herald this week: “It’s been a really challenging year because of the wet periods and the dry periods. We’ve had a really rainy July and a tricky start to August. We’re hoping for good conditions in the autumn for planting.”