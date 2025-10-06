AN evening of “inspiration, laughter and unfiltered real talk” is coming to The Bear Pit Theatre.

Heart, Hustle & Humour, starring Sally Bee, Nicky Pattinson, and Ruth Linnett, kicks off its UK tour in Stratford on Tuesday 7th October.

Sally Bee, a best-selling author and TV personality, embodies ‘Heart’. Her story of surviving life-threatening heart attacks and turning that experience into a mission of hope has made her a beacon of courage.

Next is ‘Hustle’ with the unapologetically bold Nicky Pattinson. With her trademark northern grit and a life spent smashing through glass ceilings, Nicky has made it her mission to prove that hustle isn’t about burnout, it’s about bravery, resilience, and finding your voice.

Finally, ‘Humour’ belongs to Ruth Linnett, whose sharp wit and warmth ensure the audience leaves not just uplifted but doubled over with laughter. Ruth’s comedic lens on life reminds us all that joy is one of the greatest survival skills.

Heart, Hustle and Humour kicks off its UK tour in Stratford on Tuesday 7th October at The Bear Pit Theatre. Tickets are £23.72 including booking fee.




