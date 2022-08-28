THOUSANDS of students graduated this summer but singer-songwriter Euan Blackman was awarded his degree by music legend Paul McCartney.

Euan, who is from Alcester, completed a BA Hons in Music at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts which was co-founded by the former Beatle.

Euan said he was “a bit starstruck” at coming face-to-face with Sir Paul, “the most famous musician on the planet”.

Euan with Macca. Photo: Ede & Ravenscroft Photography

He told the Herald: “When he handed me the alumni pin badge, I tried to stay cool and just told him how much I’d enjoyed his Glastonbury set. He said: ‘Cheers, thanks very much’.”

Euan added: “I’m a huge Bruce Springsteen fan, so I thanked him for bringing Bruce over to the UK and he said ‘Cool, cool’.”