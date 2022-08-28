Music legend Sir Paul McCartney awarded Alcester singer-songwriter Euan Blackman his BA Hons in Music from the Liverpool Institute for the Performing Arts
Published: 08:42, 28 August 2022
| Updated: 08:48, 28 August 2022
THOUSANDS of students graduated this summer but singer-songwriter Euan Blackman was awarded his degree by music legend Paul McCartney.
Euan, who is from Alcester, completed a BA Hons in Music at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts which was co-founded by the former Beatle.
Euan said he was “a bit starstruck” at coming face-to-face with Sir Paul, “the most famous musician on the planet”.
He told the Herald: “When he handed me the alumni pin badge, I tried to stay cool and just told him how much I’d enjoyed his Glastonbury set. He said: ‘Cheers, thanks very much’.”
Euan added: “I’m a huge Bruce Springsteen fan, so I thanked him for bringing Bruce over to the UK and he said ‘Cool, cool’.”