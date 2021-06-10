Warwickshire County Council is urging EU citizens in the county to register with the Settled Status Scheme with the deadline for applications looming at the end of June.

The scheme secures the right to remain in UK law and any EU, EEA or Swiss citizen living in Warwickshire who wishes to go on staying in the UK will need to apply for Settled Status.

The latest official statistics showed that as of 31 December 2020 there had been almost 4.9 million applications to the EU Settlement Scheme. This includes more than 4.4 million applications from England, 243,600 from Scotland, 80,700 from Wales and 78,500 from Northern Ireland.

In December alone there were 402,300 new applications to the scheme as people applied before the end of the transition period.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire County Council recognises the outstanding contribution that EU, EEA and Swiss citizens make to ensuring Warwickshire is the best that it can be and would encourage any of these citizens living in Warwickshire who wish to remain here to apply, without delay, to the Settled Status Scheme.”

To apply for settled status visit https://www.gov.uk/staying-uk-eu-citizen