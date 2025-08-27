ILMINGTON walker Kate Allen has completed the 1,337 mile walk from Lands End to John O’Groats in 91 days - raising £10,700 for charity.

Kate has raised the funds for Shipston Home Nursing, a charity that supports people in their final days and one she is proud to support. Kate was supported on the walk by husband Jonathan and friend Dana, who travelled from the USA to take part.

I found the experience wonderful,” Kate said.

“It was amazing to see so much and so many varied parts of beautiful Britain, in both rain and shine. The first half of the journey we were mainly blessed with sunshine, the latter half we seemed to have a rain cloud as a companion a lot of the time.

Kate, left, and her friend Dana.

“I loved the daily routine of sleep, eat, walk, eat, walk, eat and repeat. It was a wonderful change from “normal” daily life, lots of time for contemplation and de-stressing. I loved having my two springer spaniel dogs, Sushi and Skittle, and my friend Dana with me.

“We were so fortunate having the support of my husband Jonathan, he drove the motor home, and completed all domestic tasks - shopping, cooking, cleaning, laundry.”

Kate said that her favourite areas to walk through were the dramatic coastlines at the start in Cornwall and Devon and then at the end in Easter Ross, Sutherland and Caithness. She also loved the hills of Exmoor and climbing Ben Nevis.

