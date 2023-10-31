A PET OWNER whose cat was run over and killed has pleaded with drivers and bikers to slow down.

Sammer Youssef’s black-and-white cat Dotty was hit by a car on Banbury Road in Ettington last week, near the traffic calming point where vehicles are supposed to slow down or stop.

Sam said: “Vehicles no longer stop there, if they see an opportunity to race through. We really hope something is done about slowing down the cars racing in, out and through the village.”