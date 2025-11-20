A LARGE section of a house in Ettington was destroyed after a car smashed into it.

While it is not believed speeding was involved in the accident on Wednesday, 12th November, the black Kia caused significant damage to the historic former tollhouse on Banbury Road. One resident, who lives near to the house, told the Herald that some demolition work was needed to free the estate car from the property.

“I was only aware of it when I heard what I can only describe as a dull thud,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “From my landing window I could see the car after it had hit the building. Nobody likes anything like this to happen on their doorstep. I just hope they can rebuild it into what it was before.

“The first people on the scene, from what I recollect, were the fire service; they were there before the police and then the ambulance arrived. I think this was a very unfortunate accident.”

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said a male driver and female passenger did not need treatment.

The car that hit the building on Banbury Road in Ettington last week.

A spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found a man and a woman and assessed them for minor injuries before they were both discharged at the scene with self-care advice.”

Warwickshire Fire Service also attended and said: “We were alerted around 2.30pm to reports of a collision on Banbury Road, Ettington. A crew from Wellesbourne fire station attended the scene and, on arrival, found a car had left the road and collided with a house.

“The crew was at the scene for around 35 minutes before leaving the incident in the care of the police.”

Warwickshire Police added: “The car – a black Kia estate – was safely removed from the house and structural engineers assessed the house. No-one was injured.”

A front view of the house on Tuesday 18th November

On social media, following the incident, there were calls for the speed limit to be reduced through Ettington - although there was no evidence of speeding in this instance.

Jon Cooke, calling for a 20mph limit through the village, said: “I’ve seen so much speeding through the village over the past years. It’s a main residential road that has to put up with traffic, being a road to Banbury and other areas. Nobody wants to be in a situation where you can’t get out of your driveway without speeding traffic bearing down on you.”

Paul Raven added: “A petition for an average speed camera would be the best solution as this would pretty much eradicate speeding. I’m not sure how viable or likely this solution would be, but I believe it would be the best option for our village.”

However, the resident the Herald interviewed continued: “I didn’t hear any screeching of tyres and there are no skid marks on the road, which I believe is enough to show the car wasn’t speeding at the time it hit the house.

House damaged by car in Ettington

“Someone I spoke to did say that if you have the limit at 20mph, people might start driving slower at around 30mph. Excess speeding through the village is not a problem like it used to be, in my opinion.”

Further down the road, where the Fosse Way crosses the A422 Banbury Road, there is a campaign for safety improvements following a series of crashes over the years, including one last month when a motorcyclist sustained critical injuries. More than 1,000 people have signed a petition backing the campaign.