VOLUNTEERS and staff at Stratford charity Escape Arts braved the rain last weekend for a Parkrun event with a difference.

The charity formed a partnership with Parkrun for the run on Saturday 19th July. This made up part of its Miles for Smiles campaign, a fundraising initiative that Escape Arts representatives have taken part in for a second consecutive year.

Participants were encouraged to walk, volunteer, run or jog the all or part of the 5K route – with the added bonus of a creative workshop and opportunities to share personal stories.

The Escape Arts team at Stratford Parkrun on Saturday morning. Photo: Iain Duck

The Parkrun collaboration was the latest in a series of planned events to raise funds for Escape Arts. Karen Williams, the charity’s CEO, swam Ullswater Lake in the Lake District end to end, a total of 7.5 miles. Deputy CEO Niamh Oldham and her dad Phil walked Coast to Coast across England, which was a feat of 195 miles in 14 days.

Volunteers Hattie and Joe have also taken part in an adaptive row on the River Avon. In total, over £1,100 has been raised so far through the Miles for Smiles challenge.

Karen Williams, CEO of Escape Arts said: “We wanted to join forces with Parkrun to enable more volunteers and the staff team to get involved. It was a great success, and it is a partnership we hope to now build so more people can get involved independently to help improve their wellbeing. The Parkrun team made us so welcome.”

To donate towards the Miles for Smile fundraiser, visit: https://shorturl.at/PFdyM.