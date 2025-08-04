Escape Arts complete Miles for Smiles campaign with row down River Avon

A SPECIAL double act provided a fitting finale to a big charity fundraising initiative.

Staff and supporters of Escape Arts have been taking part in a range of challenges under the Miles for Smiles banner.

And after the likes of outdoor swimming, long-distance walking and parkrunning, the campaign reached its conclusion on Tuesday, 29th July, with an adaptive row.

This brought together volunteers Hattie Throssell, 34, and Joe Moore, 73, whose efforts pushed the total well past its original target of £2,500 to support Escape’s core creative health programmes.

They rowed 8km with the support of the adaptive rowing team at Stratford Boat Club.

Joe said: “This challenge brings two organisations together that enrich peoples lives, promoting inclusion, mutual respect and life-enhancing activities.

Hattie Throssell setting off on her row up the River Avon with Joe Moore on Tuesday morning supported by Esacpe Arts’ Karen Williams. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I am proud to volunteer as a coach and support rower with the club’s adaptive squad and to volunteer in a variety of roles at Escape .”

Hattie added: “I had a brain tumour at age 13 and subsequently got posterior fossa syndrome and cerebella mutism.

“The only way I can describe it is that it was like being in an awake coma. I could see and hear but I lost the use of every muscle in my body and I couldn’t speak either.

“The doctors said it was down to my rowing that many of my muscles came back so quickly and the continuation of it has helped greatly in the range of movement I’ve now got.

“I love rowing and volunteering at Escape Arts, so doing both at once is great for me.”

Escape CEO KarenWilliams was there to cheer on the pair: “It was so exciting being on the support boat

“They made it look easy and together they have raised over £1,000 towards the Miles for Smiles campaign, which currently stands at £3,535.”



