WHEN Sean Billington strolled into Stratford on Saturday, 1st April, it was with a purpose.

He is on an an epic 1,172 mile walk from Land’s End to John O’ Groats to raise awareness of young sudden cardiac death (YSCD) and also to fundraise for campaign charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Land's End to John O' Groats walker Sean Billington, right, was greeted by supporters as he dropped in to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre last Saturday. He was pictured along with among others his best friend Mark Hudson's father Keith Hudson, Linda Hudson, his stepmother, Karin Rouse, his mother, and Colin Rouse, his stepfather. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63357816)

Sean is walking in memory of his friend Mark Hudson who died in 2012 aged 33. Mark died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep from YSCD. He is one of the estimated 12 apparently fit and young people that tragically lose their lives in the UK every week due to undiagnosed cardiac conditions.

As he made his way on the Chipping Campden to Stratford leg Sean was met by friends and family – some of them local – at the RSC cafe to support him and help spread the word about YSCD.

Mark’s mum Karin Rouse led a cup-of-coffeee toast to Sean, calling him ‘the best friend Mark ever had’.

Sean said: “Thanks to everyone for your support. It’s amazing that we’ve raised £14,000 so far. It means so much.”

To find out more visit www.c-r-y.org.uk. To donate to Sean’s walk visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-lejog