Environment Agency objects to riverside scheme

Campaigners fighting the riverside corridor project in Stratford are calling for the planning application to be dropped as the Environment Agency expressed concerns over the risk of contaminated land.

An application for Lench Meadows, the northern area of the site, has already been submitted by Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Trust, but opponents argue that residents can’t make informed comments because of a lack of available information.

Many concerns revolve around possible contamination at the site, part of which was used as landfill between 1950 and 1971. Anecdotal accounts allege the land might contain asbestos, clinical waste and chromium.

A ground investigation document has recently been uploaded alongside the application, detailing exploratory works that have taken place to assess possible contamination. Four boreholes were drilled along with trial pits in July. Of the samples taken, one “marginally exceeded the residential assessment criteria for chromium”.

Last week the Environment Agency formally objected to the scheme, saying the investigation document did not “demonstrate that the risks of pollution to controlled waters are acceptable or can be appropriately managed”.

The objection states: “The previous use of the development site presents a risk of contamination that could be mobilised during construction to pollute controlled waters.”

The Environment Agency says its objection is not related to human health but that further assessments are needed.

The objection has led to claims from opponents of the scheme that the council and town trust have failed to engage with the Environment Agency throughout, as has been claimed.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Fisherman’s Walk said: “The failure to supply crucial documents such as a flood risk assessment, a transportation assessment and, most importantly given the site’s former use as landfill, a comprehensive contamination report mean that the application is deficient in some fundamental and requisite information and cannot therefore be viewed in its entirety before comments from the public and relevant agencies are submitted. Our planning and public health advisors both describe the application as wholly inadequate and only half done.”

Council chief executive David Buckland said: “Further reports can be expected to be submitted by the council’s agent in response to the consultation responses made. These reports will be published alongside all other information which is relevant to the consideration of the planning application. Residents can be assured that there will also be further periods of public consultation to allow the submission of comments.”

Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership has contributed £1.5m towards the £2m costs, which include improvements to the riverside south of Lench Meadows. However, the money must be spent by March.

