Stratford Literary Festival has launched its 2023 Young Poet’s competition. Budding writers can win prizes of up to £300 and anyone aged 5 to 21 years living in the UK can take part.

Poems must be a maximum of 600 words and all entries must be in English, original and must not have been published or have won competitions elsewhere.

Director of Stratford Literary Festival, Annie Ashworth said: "Each year we get some really strong submissions and we're looking forward to reading this year’s entries. They're already coming in thick and fast from all over the UK."

The deadline is 5.30pm on Friday, 3rd March 2023 and judges include poet and children's author Sean Taylor.

The winning and selected best poems will be published in a special book available to buy from the festival.

The competition is supported by the executors of the Felix Dennis Literary Estate. For full terms and conditions click here.