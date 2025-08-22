SELFISH drivers have again been parking on the new cycle/footpath along Warwick Road, Stratford – causing more anger and frustration.

Last month, the Herald reported that around a dozen cars had mounted the kerb and had parked on the route, which runs from Stratford along the A439 out towards the A46.

This led to Warwickshire Police warning motorists that repeat offenders would return to find their cars had been towed away.

However, the hot weather last weekend saw more motorists parking illegally on the path as crowds headed to the car park to gain access to the River Avon.

The scene of parked cars near the Fisherman's car park in July

On Sunday (17th August) James Herbert, who cycles rather than drives and uses the Warwick Road route on a regular basis, found the path was blocked by around six cars near Fisherman’s car park.

“It’s bang out of order,” he said.

“It’s absurd as cycling is my only mode of transport. I had to get on the road with the cars and lorries just to get where I needed to be – there were even little children having to squeeze past the cars.”

James said that anyone in a mobility scooter would also have struggled to get past the parked cars.

“I haven’t the slightest idea why some motorists don’t take this into consideration but all I can say is this society is becoming self-indulged from what I see daily.

“Drivers are entitled and always quick to moan when things don’t go their way and always point the finger at cyclists because that’s the easy option. Some drivers, not all of them, think they have every right to avoid paying to park.”

James, who said it’s not the first time he’s had his route blocked by parked cars on Warwick Road, had ideas on how he would stop the issue, but admitted he didn’t think these would work.

The scene of parked cars near the Fisherman's car park in July

“What might prevent this is a barrier but I don’t know how that would work,” he said. “Cameras might be a deterrent but with the way society is nowadays, I doubt that would stop people doing this.”

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson told the Herald: “We and the [Warwickshire county] council are aware of this ongoing issue and we’re working to solve it.

“Several hundred metres of anti-climb kerbing has been installed, however a single drop kerb further up the road is being used by some to mount the path.

“Neighbourhood officers are issuing tickets when in that area and we’ll continue to work with our colleagues at the council to address bad parking.”

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson added: “Warwickshire County Council is aware of recent reports of vehicles parking on the shared cycle and footway near the Fisherman’s car park on the A439.

“While ‘No Parking’ signs were installed in partnership with the police and extended during the construction of the cycleway, some signs were recently found turned away from the road. These have now been corrected.

“In addition, larger kerbstones were also installed opposite the car park which has worked well to help deter parking in this area.

“We understand that increased visitor numbers during the recent heatwave may have contributed to the issue.

“However, parking on a shared footway or cycleway is prohibited under the Road Traffic Act 1988, and enforcement is a matter for the police.

“We remain committed to maintaining safe, accessible routes and will continue working with partners to protect this important active travel infrastructure.”