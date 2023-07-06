To see and purchase high res photos click here.

BIKES were polished and pedals poised for the seventh annual Tour d’Ilmington which saw riders of all abilities set off and finish at Newbold Village Hall on Sunday (2nd July) to raise money for good causes.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Shipston, 120 participants aged from 10 to 80 tackled one of three distances through rural south Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.