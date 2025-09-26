Enter the dragon - Stratford Leg-Ends win frantic day of racing on the River Avon

THERE was a day of fierce but friendly competition as 28 teams took part in the annual Dragon Boat Race in Stratford on Sunday in support of the Shakespeare Hospice.

Hundreds of spectators – including Stratford District Council chair and hospice trustee Kate Rolfe, who was dressed as a dragon – lined the River Avon to cheer on businesses, clubs and community groups competing in this year’s event.

Hospice CEO Tracey Sheridan with Wayne Weatherhead, captain of the winning team, Stratford Leg-Ends. Photo: Sam Conway

After a series of heats and semi-finals, six teams made it to the grand final – and the finish was one for the history books.

In one of the closest races ever seen at the event, all six teams crossed the finish line within just 0.55 seconds of each other. But it was Stratford Leg-Ends – a team made up of friends, co-workers and sport enthusiasts and four members of the same family, who narrowly clinched the title.

Team captain Wayne Weatherhead said: “I honestly can’t believe we won. This was our second year of taking part and we didn’t even make the final last year, so to come back and take first place feels incredible.

“This event means so much to me as my mother was cared for by the Shakespeare Hospice. Knowing that so much money has been raised for the Hospice makes the victory even sweeter.”

The Dragon Boat Race is one of hospice’s most important annual fundraisers, helping to provide palliative and supportive care to patients and their loved ones across South Warwickshire.

This year’s event has already raised at least £40,000, with donations still coming in.

The hospice team thanked all participants, volunteers and spectators who made the day possible – and said the date is already in the diary for next year’s race. The 2026 Dragon Boat Race will take place on Sunday 20th September, and teams who sign up by Sunday 28th September, 2025, will not have to pay the £250 registration fee.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/25wnaeva

SDC chair Kate Rolfe shows her support for the dragon race.Photo: Mike Rolfe

