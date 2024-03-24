

A JEWELLERY designer based near

Bidford has beaten the robots to win a

prestigious national design award.

Sophie Cudworth, 36, won gold at

the Goldsmiths’ Crafts & Design

Council Craftsmanship & Design

Awards held in London on 5th March

for her dragon-inspired necklace

design, The Legend of Longmen:

Dragon Gate.

Award winning jeweller Sophie Cudworth runs her business from her Bickmarsh home near Bidford. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Dragons are my all-time favourite

mythical creature,” said Sophie.

“Early in my career when I had the

pleasure of working in China, I was

told about the legend of the dragon

gate, when each year koi carp battle

up river to leap through the gate at the

top of the waterfall and only the most

tenacious can become a dragon. I also

love koi carp, for their dual traits of

tenacity and stoicism, (so much so

that after this trip, I got a koi carp tat-

too) so the brief sang to my soul.”

Sophie Cudworth's winning Dragon Gate design

Her winning design is hand-illus-

trated, known as ‘gouache rendering’,

and is so technically accurate that it

will be used to make a final piece.

The apple-green peridot in the

Dragon Gate design is akin to those

mined from the Chinese mountains by

the category’s sponsor, Fuli Gem-

stones – which will use Sophie’s

design to make up the necklace.

While CAD (computer aided

design) is often used for expedience in

jewellery design – and Sophie is a

whizz at this too – she says she loves

the artistry of gouache technique.

“Just like with fashion designers’

illustrations, they are artworks in

themselves,” said Sophie.

The designer lives in Bickmarsh

with her husband, Jim Davies, who

runs Stratford Tyres, and children

aged six and three. The couple first

met in Cheltenham in 2013, where

Sophie worked for fine jewellers

Beards.

Sophie Cudworth at the awards ceremony in London

A childhood visit to an aquarium

triggered a love of sparkly things and a

career in jewellery design.

“Growing up in Germany, where

my dad served in the RAF, I remem-

ber he regularly took us to the aquar-

ium. There was this one room full of

gemstones, like a mineral exhibit. I

remember just being completely fas-

cinated by the colours; then it was just

pretty much from that point onwards

that I wanted to be a jeweller.”

After studying at the Birmingham

School of Jewellery, Sophie landed a

job with as an assistant at a jewellery

design company, where she honed

her trade and travelled the world.

Following maternity leave, she set

up on her own.

“I am classically trained, and con-

sider myself a personal jeweller,” said

Sophie. “I offer a one-on-one intimate

service. For example, I just met with a

client in a café for a chat and to talk

about the design for an aquamarine

dress ring I am making for her, having

previously made her wedding ring.”

A popular service that Sophie

offers is a jewellery overhaul.

She explained: “Older women

tend to have quite a large collection of

jewellery, but their tastes may have

changed, in my experience they are

often more adventurous and their col-

lection doesn’t represent who they are

now.

“So we will sit down together and

go over it together – assess it and

break it down. The stones can be

removed and the gold scraped off,

then we can use that to make a new

piece and pay towards it – adding

more gemstones if desired.”

Once a design is agreed upon,

Sophie partners with a Bond Street

workshop which makes the jewellery

to a high standard, but without the

West End prices – Sophie’s rings start

at about £300.

If the Dragon Gate piece caught

your eye, though, that would set you

back a little more: £27,000, according

to sellers Fuli Gemstones.

Sophie’s design is currently on

public display at the Birmingham

Assay Office as part of the Gold-

smiths’ Craft and Design Council

Awards Exhibition. Find out more

about Sophie’s designs at

www.sophiecudworth.co.uk.