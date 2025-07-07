Enjoy the silence… how Warwickshire is keeping schtum about the flag row

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

STONY silence has continued following the very public disagreement between Warwickshire County Council’s political and professional leads over the flying of a flag.

As reported by the Herald last week, a request from interim leader Cllr George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) to lower the Progress Pride flag, flying at the council’s Shire Hall headquarters until the end of June for Pride Month, had been knocked back by chief executive Monica Fogarty.

An email attributed to Mrs Fogarty stating she would “not be taking the action you are requesting” was then referred to by Reform’s Zia Yusuf and party leader Nigel Farage MP who criticised the chief executive’s position in social media videos, including Mr Farage’s assertion that it was “time she looked for a new job”.

They referenced Reform UK’s commitment prior to May’s elections to only fly the Union Jack, the flag of England, the flag of the local area and any armed forces flags from council buildings.

The Warwickshire incident led to a debate over whether a political leader had the right to unilaterally command the council’s most senior official to act without referring the matter to other councillors, or whether the chief executive had overstepped the mark or strayed into the political sphere by saying no.

Mrs Fogarty declined to field questions on the matter and Warwickshire County Council’s press office has also refused to answer questions from the media.

Cllr Finch has also been quiet since giving an interview to the Telegraph.

So who was right? The guiding light on this is Warwickshire County Council’s 226-page constitution, the document that lays out rules and principles for all councillors and officers, setting out the parameters of various roles.

The constitution allows for Mrs Fogarty to take care of the day-to-day business of the council provided she sticks within the established legal and politically-led local policy framework put forward. With the council having no formal policy on flags, the initial decision looks like it was hers to take. But questions arise out of Cllr Finch’s request to take down the pride flag and Mrs Fogarty’s response to it.

Her email refusing to remove the flag suggested an executive decision would be needed - “should you wish to promote the introduction of such a policy then this would be a matter to be agreed as an executive decision”.

That email also mentioned that the flying of the pride flag had been “agreed with Cllr (Rob) Howard”, the Reform UK leader who took office after May’s local elections but stood down after 41 days citing health problems.

So, did Cllr Finch jump the gun and not issue an executive decision? These ‘key decisions’ can be taken by the leader or portfolio holder but should be taken after a five-day notice period, in a public-facing manner and be subject to call-in by a councillor should they be unhappy with it.

Reform UK’s flag policy was enacted through a cabinet decision at Leicestershire County Council.

However, the WCC constitution later defines what is meant by key decisions – those likely to increase or decrease spending by more than £1 million, “be significant in terms of its effects on communities living or working in any electoral division in Warwickshire” or will change or introduce a “major” new plan, policy or strategy.

Another of the questions that Warwickshire County Council declined to field was whether the flying of the pride flag had ever been dealt with as a key decision – if it has not been in the past, why would it be for the current leader?

The general powers of the leader are listed elsewhere in the constitution, including their right to “exercise any executive power”.

“No delegation (permitted) by the leader shall prevent the leader exercising those functions his/herself or withdrawing delegation at any time,” it says.

The wider document frequently refers to all councillors and officers playing their part in ensuring the decision making process is public and accountable with elected officials expected to “actively encourage community participation and citizen involvement in decision-making”.

Lastly, there is the question as to whether the Progress Pride – or Pride – flag should be seen as a political statement and whether Reform UK’s position on flags pulls it and others into that realm.

All council officers must be seen to be politically neutral. They work at the council, interpreting and enacting the will of those who have been elected. The higher the rank of the officer, the stricter the rules are on neutrality.

There is an onus on all officers to “show no bias whatever their personal views may [be]” and “ensure their conduct could not give anyone reason to question their motives”.

There are also expectations of councillors to maintain “effective working relationships with officers within the council and externally” and to “champion the needs of the whole community and all [of their] constituents, including those who did not vote for [them]”.

Mrs Fogarty’s email states that Cllr Howard, who also declined to comment, was consulted on the flying of the pride flag.

That appears to be in line with the constitution’s section on delegations to officers related to matters “known to be politically sensitive”. It makes clear the duty that “the officer will first consult with the leader and/or portfolio holder as appropriate before exercising the delegated powers”.

It does not say what happens if an agreed position cannot be achieved through that consultation.