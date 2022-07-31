England's Lionesses inspire Stratford district girls into football ahead of Euro final

INSPIRED by the success of the Lionesses at the Women’s European Championships, girls across Stratford are already lacing up their boots to start playing football.

England will be looking to ‘bring it home’ when they take on either Germany or France, who were due to play their semi-final last night, in the final which is being held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (5pm kick-off).

Charlie Jones, chair of Stratford Town women and girls, pictured with members and coach Gab Zaffignani. Photo: Mark Williamson

It’s been a terrific tournament so far for Sarina Wiegman’s team who booked their place in the final with a 4-0 demolition of Sweden on Tuesday night.

And the success on the pitch has led to success off it, with Stratford Town’s women and girls’ section already seeing an influx of new members.

Chair Charlie Jones, pictured, told the Herald: “I’ve already had six emails this week from girls aged from five to 18 expressing an interest in joining the club.

“England have been great throughout the competition and it is really inspiring girls to play football.

“Young girls are now seeing that playing football is an option for them. They see women can play at a high level just like the men.”

Earlier this month, the women and girls’ section got the ‘chance of a lifetime’ to see the Lionesses train at St George’s Park prior to the tournament getting under way.

The trip came about due to the club’s links with Sky and Nationwide, who brought a giant England flag to the Arden Garages Stadium where it was signed by the Bardesses.

Meanwhile, Richard Ireland, who runs coaching sessions for girls at Alcester Town, believes regardless of Sunday’s result, girls across the country will be inspired to take up football.