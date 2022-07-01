CHILDREN at Wilmcote C of E Primary School were put through their paces by England’s most decorated blind footballer, writes Daniel Kelly.

Dual Paralympian Darren Harris, England's most capped and most decorated blind footballer, pictured with Wilmcote C of E Primary School children during his visit last week. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57601114)

Darren Harris, a two-time Paralympian, visited the Church Road school on Wednesday, 22nd June, to deliver an activity workshop.

The workshop consisted of a fitness circuit, followed by a small talk with a Q&A session.

To end, Darren played the piano, an instrument he had learned to play by himself.

Aiming to inspire the children to be more physically active and to discover their passion in life, Darren talked about how he came to terms with losing his eyesight and the important role that sport played.

With last week being National School Sports Week, Wilmcote pulled out all the stops, from swimming on Monday, to Darren’s visit on Wednesday, followed by sports day on Friday.

A school spokesperson told the Herald: “We were thrilled that Darren Harris visited our school, leading an exciting sports workshop and an inspirational assembly about challenges he’s faced, the achievements made by hard work and resilience, and the mental, physical and emotional benefits of sport.”