ENGLAND goalkeeper Hannah Hampton will have a good yarn to tell, win or lose the World Cup.

The 22-year-old, who lives in Studley, is in Australia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. But before she left, the Lioness took time to admire a woolly postbox topper, created by the Studley Stitchers.

The knitted mini-model of Hannah, complete with blonde ponytail worn to the side, yellow goalie strip and red football boots, takes pride of place. Also depicted are two teammates, wearing the distinctive white and blue England strip, a crocheted mascot lion and even a globe.