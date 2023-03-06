SIMON Beacham is going to keep on running to raise money in memory of his best friend and business partner who died of motor neurone disease in 2019.

At 62, Simon, from Wilmcote near Stratford, classifies himself as an endurance runner who hopes to raise £1,500 having just completed an 84 mile east to west coast run which followed the route of Hadrian’s Wall and started at Wallsend near Newcastle and finished in Bowness on Solway.

“My best friend and business partner, Alan Carter, of 27 years died from motor neurone disease in 2019,” Simon said. “I hadn’t really heard much about it before his diagnosis. I followed Alan throughout his illness and spent a lot of time with him fund raising at many of the events he attended such as The Brighton Marathon and various fund-raising parties and functions. I was with him when he eventually passed away in Myton Hospice, Solihull, aged 64. I then vowed to raise awareness and funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association to try and find a cure for this cruel disease so fewer people have to suffer in the future like Alan did,” said Simon.