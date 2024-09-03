End of free summer park and ride service in Stratford

PASSENGERS using Stratford’s park & ride service will have to pay again following the end of a free promotional campaign.

Warwickshire County Council said it was business as usual for the service from Monday (2nd September) after six weeks of free parking and bus travel at the park & ride’s Bishopton site.

The council said it would be reviewing the results of the campaign to “understand current demand for the service and identify opportunities for potential future service improvements”.

Stratford's park & ride service. Photo: Warwickshire County Council

Cllr Jan Matecki (Con), the council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “This summer has been a great opportunity to introduce even more visitors to the ease and convenience of Stratford’s park & ride service, which not only runs during the holidays but all year round.

“Public transport is an important way to support a reduction in town centre traffic congestion in busy locations such as Stratford, and we look forward to promoting the benefits of the park & ride service again later this year.”

While normal car parking fees will be back in place, bus passengers will still be able to take advantage of a £2 adult return fare in line with the government’s bus fare cap scheme.

Buses run Mondays to Saturdays between 7.30am and 6.28pm, and on Sundays between 10am and 6.55pm.