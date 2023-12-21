ONLY a select few have made sandwiches and mince pies for the future monarch but Carole Chadd has done that and it’s one of many memories she will cherish after her business Chadds Handcrafted Sandwiches in Union Street, Stratford, served its last customer and closed on Wednesday (yesterday) after 24 years in the town centre.

Carole has chosen to retire in order to spend more time with her husband, family and grandchildren but she will never forget her loyal customers many of whom have visited Chadds every working day since she opened and have become good friends.

“We’ve had wonderful fun with fantastic customers and I’ve been extremely lucky with staff many of whom have worked here until they retired. We have one customer who has a cheddar, celery and apple sandwich every day for 20 years and another who has bacon, lettuce and tomato everyday for 20 years. It will feel like the end of an era,” said Carole.