Temporary traffic measures introduced in Stratford Town Centre during the pandemic will be removed on 21st June, providing the Government proceeds with its current plan to end all restrictions on that date.

The measures were introduced last summer, in line with Government requirements that temporary adjustments be made to allocation of town centre space to enable safe re-opening of the economy while maintaining public safety by allowing for social distancing measures.

They include barriers on Bridge Street to increase space for pedestrians and shoppers and suspension of parking on the street. High Street has also seen timed closures between 11am-6pm.

However the measures have proved controversial in Stratford, with some businesses arguing that the scheme is ugly and has damaged trade.

To meet the 21st June date, and to minimise disruption, the works on Bridge Street will take place overnight from Monday 21st – Wednesday 23rd June. High Street will fully reopen to traffic on Monday 21st June.

Although the removal of the scheme will see a return to pre-pandemic traffic management there is an early opportunity to make some of the benefits realised over the last 12 months permanent.

The temporary speed reduction in and around the town centre to 20mph, will be made permanent, having met with a high level of approval among local residents and businesses.

The council says there has also been good feedback from some businesses on High Street who have benefitted from being able to place chairs and tables on the street.

Those businesses looking to apply for a street café licence should go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cafelicence, those looking for a pavement licence should go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/licences-businesses/apply-pavement-licence-outdoor-seating/1 while parking bay suspension guidance can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/parking after the temporary timed closure comes to an end.