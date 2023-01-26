ROADWORKS that were meant to be completed in two-and-a-half months have taken the best part of two years, causing misery to motorists, residents and businesses in Clifford Chambers.

The work on Campden Road/B4632 to create a third lane, to turn into Stratford Garden Centre, started in August 2021 and was meant to be completed by 31st October. However a series of delays means the work is still ongoing 17 months later and is not expected to be finished until the end of February.

Roadworks (62096349)

The reason for the roadworks actually goes back seven long years. In 2016, Stratford Garden Centre sought planning permission to expand the number of small businesses it accommodates in its units at the back of the centre.

Paul Southern, whose family own the garden centre, told the Herald: “In order to get planning consent, we were required to pay for a third lane.

“The process is that Warwickshire County Council laid down the specification for the turning lane – what width it had to be etc. We produced a design, they then appointed a contractor and we’re obliged to pay for them. We don’t have any control over the conduct of the contract.