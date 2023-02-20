'Empty double-decker buses are too big for Stratford's streets'

ALMOST empty double-decker buses should be swapped for minibuses to help cut the number of large vehicles on residential streets and provide a greener service, according to residents in Stratford.

People living in Mayfield Avenue, St Gregory’s Road, St Mary’s Road and Maidenhead Road complain that 40+ seater buses passing their homes are far too big for the streets. And they point out the buses often have as few as six passengers on board.

Mayfield Avenue and the other roads mentioned are part of the No. 5 circular and park and ride bus routes, so there is no suggestion operator Stagecoach or bus drivers are doing anything wrong by driving down these streets.