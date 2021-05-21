Emergency workers assaulted in incidents overnight

Two hospital workers and a volunteer police officer were assaulted during two incidents overnight in the county on Thursday/Friday.

Warwick Hospital (45063981)

In one incident two members of staff at Warwick Hospital were allegedly assaulted and racially abused by a man who had just received treatment. A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault, racially aggravated assault and committing a racially aggravated public order offence.

In another incident, a volunteer special constable was allegedly kicked after he responded to a report of a woman being assaulted and threatened at property in Campbell Street, Rugby. A 28-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, assault and making threats to kill.

None of the victims were badly hurt and both suspects remain in custody. Anyone with information that can help police with their enquiries can call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.