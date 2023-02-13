AN air ambulance landed on the green between Drayton Avenue and Drayton Close, Stratford-upon-Avon this morning, Monday.

Air ambulance in Stratford. (62401179)

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We’re currently in attendance at a medical emergency on Alcester Road, Stratford, following a 999 call at 9.51am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance are currently on scene treating one patient.”

The air ambulance helicopter is understood to have now left the scene.

Updates when we get them.