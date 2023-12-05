Emergency services remove ‘suspicious package’ after Stratford streets cordoned off

PARTS of Stratford town centre were cordoned off this afternoon (Tuesday) after a suspicious package was reported.

Firefighters, paramedics and police could be seen outside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and Swan Theatre on Waterside after emergency services were alerted at 2.47pm.

Sheep Street, Chapel Street and Waterside were closed to pedestrians and traffic until around 3.40pm.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspicious package has been removed by specialists and is now on its way to a safe location.

“Our colleagues from the other emergency services tell us all is now safe so the cordons are being taken down.

“Road closures should be lifted shortly, we’re just sorting everything out before we open it all up.

Emergency services on Waterside.

Thanks everyone for your patience. Hopefully this is all sorted before rush hour.”