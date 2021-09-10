A woman in her 20s has died following a road traffic collision on Campden Road yesterday afternoon.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene (51093186)

Police have said the two-car collision occurred on the Campden Road in Lower Clopton at 1.35pm and three other patients were also taken to hospital.

Two ambulances, three paramedic officers, a community first responder, the Midlands Air Ambulance and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

An off-duty nurse also stopped to offer assistance.

The collision involved a black Nissan Micra and a white Land Rover Discovery, and sadly the woman who was driving the Micra was declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Discovery suffered an arm injury.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews discovered two cars that had been in collision on their arrival, with six patients in total.

“The driver of one of the cars, a woman, had suffered serious injuries in the incident. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“From the second car, a man was airlifted to University Coventry Hospital and Warwickshire with serious injuries.

“A man and a woman were also taken to the same hospital by land ambulance after receiving treatment for potentially serious injuries.

“A further man and woman were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Police say the deceased's next of kin have been informed and officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

They are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage to get in contact.

You can do so by calling 101 and using the incident number 201 of 9 September 2021.