THE ambulance service and police both attended a two-vehicle collision at a busy roundabout on the A3400 near Bishopton, Stratford, this morning, Friday.

West Midlands Ambulabce Service. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58467666)

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.24am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of the A3400 and A46. We sent one ambulance to the scene and assessed one patient, a man, who was discharged on scene.”

Warwickshire Police said: “We were called at 10.20am this morning to a two-vehicle collision on the A46, Bishopton. Ambulance in attendance. Road reopened around 11.15am.”