Two vehicle collision at busy Stratford roundabout
Published: 12:45, 05 August 2022
| Updated: 12:48, 05 August 2022
THE ambulance service and police both attended a two-vehicle collision at a busy roundabout on the A3400 near Bishopton, Stratford, this morning, Friday.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.24am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of the A3400 and A46. We sent one ambulance to the scene and assessed one patient, a man, who was discharged on scene.”
Warwickshire Police said: “We were called at 10.20am this morning to a two-vehicle collision on the A46, Bishopton. Ambulance in attendance. Road reopened around 11.15am.”