A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision between a car and a motorhome in Stratford today.

The crash happened on the A46 at Bishopton, close to Cophams Hill Farm, just before 12.30 this lunchtime.

Warwickshire Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service both attended the scene and the road was blocked following the collision.

The male driver of the motorhome was taken to hospital.