BEING mayor of Alcester is probably one of the best jobs in town because not only do you inherit a wealth of history and heritage dating back to Roman times, you’ve also got a fantastic community spirit to happily embrace.

It’s a big responsibility for any individual but the new mayor of Alcester - Cllr Mike Bowe - is really excited about the next 12 months and so is his wife, Sue, who becomes the mayor’s consort.

The new Mayor of Alcester, Cllr Mike Bowe, pictured at home with his consort and wife Sue. Photo: Mark Williamson

“People say to me enjoy it, just enjoy it and I will enjoy promoting this town and its people,” said mayor, Cllr Mike Bowe.