Alcester’s new mayor and consort make a great team
Published: 06:00, 19 May 2024
BEING mayor of Alcester is probably one of the best jobs in town because not only do you inherit a wealth of history and heritage dating back to Roman times, you’ve also got a fantastic community spirit to happily embrace.
It’s a big responsibility for any individual but the new mayor of Alcester - Cllr Mike Bowe - is really excited about the next 12 months and so is his wife, Sue, who becomes the mayor’s consort.
“People say to me enjoy it, just enjoy it and I will enjoy promoting this town and its people,” said mayor, Cllr Mike Bowe.