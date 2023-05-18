By Dean Asker

Eurovision is over, and this year you just couldn’t escape it.

Owing to the war, last year’s winners, Ukraine, were unable to host, so the UK stepped in with Liverpool as the location for the annual song fest. I was in the city for a week in the lead up to the contest, and I’ve never known somewhere to embrace Eurovision so wholeheartedly. There were cultural events, a massive Eurovision village that had a daily programme of musical acts, all besides the actual contest itself.