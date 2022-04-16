'Embarrassing' report rules against blanket 20mph zones for areas of Warwickshire

CAMPAIGNERS wanting a blanket 20mph speed limit introduced in residential areas of Warwickshire’s towns and villages say they feel let down by the county council.

Shire Hall had appointed a group to examine the feasibility and impact of 20mph zones, but its report was described as an ‘embarrassment’ and the idea, currently, is dead.

The cross-party group of nine councillors looked into the approach across an entire village or town, areas around schools and zones for specific roads. An assessment was carried out in two locations, New Arley and Kenilworth – a small village and large town.

Their report to this week’s county council cabinet meeting concluded that a blanket approach would have little, if any, benefit suggesting instead that councillors could use money from their own delegated highways budgets to pay for more tailored schemes.

But Cllr Jonathan Chilvers (Green, Leamington Brunswick), a member of the group, said there were failings in the report and urged cabinet to look again at the evidence.

In a statement read, he said: “This is a very poor quality report, probably the poorest task and finish group report I’ve seen. Despite mine and others best efforts, it fails to look at examples of what did and didn’t work from around the country. It fails to set out current DfT guidance and how that could be applied, and it even fails to publish the work on Kenilworth and New Arley and misrepresents the findings in the report.

“It failed because some of the members on the group decided before the report started that they wanted to kill the idea off and weren’t interested in why some communities wanted a 20mph limit and how that might work in Warwickshire.”

Cllr Martin Watson (Con, Coleshill North and Water Orton), who also sat on the task and finish group, refuted the claims.

He said: “It was absolutely not quashed from day one. We decided after hearing a lot of evidence that a blanket approach was not appropriate. Not everybody wants it – I have residents who do not want a 20mph zone in their villages – so that’s why it was decided to let the local members work with their transport teams where it is appropriate.

“We didn’t ignore evidence and looked at lots of considerations but because of the size and diversity of Warwickshire, a one-size-fits-all approach didn’t work, wasn’t appropriate and wasn’t wanted by all residents.”

Two members of the public representing the ‘20 is Plenty’ pressure group urged cabinet members to look again at the issue, but councillors voted to support the task and finish group’s recommendations.

Dave Passingham, of Warwickshire 20mph Campaigner, who has helped collect over 1,000 signatures for 20mph limits in Shipston, said: “This report barely even looks at the evidence from around the country on 20mph limits and is riddled with holes and inaccuracies. Some members of the working group seem to care more about their freedom to drive too fast outside other peoples' homes than the right of residents to feel safe on their own doorstep in their own village or town.”

He added: “The council talks a good game on 'community empowerment but seem determined to make it difficult for towns and villages that want 20mph limits to have them.”