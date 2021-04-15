NOT being able to go anywhere or do anything may have been a frustration for most people during lockdown – but for people with access issues, that is everyday life.

Luckily, a new edition of My Accessible Stratford-upon-Avon has just come out, updating the previous one from October 2019.

Available as a pamphlet or download, it features a map and comprehensive listings of all access-friendly establishments and businesses in the Stratford area. Including everything from attractions, shops and hotels to medical facilities, it details such things as accessible toilets and parking, ramps, baby changing facilities, hearing loops and lifts.

Elizabeth Dixon. Photo: Mark Williamson P1/1/15/15 (45901519)

Supported by Stratford Town Trust, it is produced regularly by disability campaigner Elizabeth Dixon.

Elizabeth was a police officer in the West Midlands force with 20 years under her belt when she was involved in a serious car accident in 1986 that changed her life for ever. She suffered multiple injuries and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

Aged 39 when the accident happened, the now 73-year-old recalled: “They told me in the spinal injuries unit that it takes years to adjust to being a wheelchair user. It took me a while to get going, but I dealt with it. But then I’d try and go into the bank in Stratford and couldn’t get in because back then they didn’t have wheelchair access. So I started complaining.

“Twenty years in the police gives you a good voice. I started asking questions to try and get people to take action."

Since then, Elizabeth has become invaluable as a disability advisor to Stratford and has advised many organisations on access and other issues over the years, including the RSC, Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, South Warwickshire Foundation Trust, Clinical Commissioning Group, county, district and town councils.

“It’s exhausting, but I enjoy it,” said Elizabeth of her numerous projects.

“What gives me the greatest pleasure? When people listen and act on advice. Sometimes they ask for advice and don’t act, which is frustrating.”

Download My Accessible Stratford from www.accessiblestratforduponavon.co.uk.