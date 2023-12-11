A CARD from King Charles was one of the many special gifts presented to Elizabeth Fleming from Ilmington who celebrated her 100th birthday last Saturday.

Elizabeth (maiden name Elizabeth Dyer) was born in Charlton near Evesham on 2nd December 1923 and moved to Shipston in the 1950s with her husband - Gunther Fleming - who was a former manager of what was then Mother’s Pride Bakery in Shipston.

Elizabeth Flemming celebrated her 100th birthday with a gathering of friends and family at Ilmington Community Shop and Cafe, her great granddaughter, only eleven days old, being pictured with his dad, grandson Maxwell Fleming-Belt, and and mother, Maxwell’s fiancé, Harriet McKnight. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

The couple moved to Ilmington in 1964 and had three children – Angela, Glenys and Stuart.