The RSC has cancelled the first three performances of The Magician’s Elephant due to staff and the acting company catching Covid or having to self-isolate.

The new musical had been due to begin its run next Thursday (14th October) but that has been cancelled, along with performances on Friday 15th, Saturday 16th and the 7.15pm show on Saturday, 23rd October. Press night has moved from Tuesday, 26th October to Thursday, 28th October at 7.15pm.

The Magician's Elephant in rehearsal (51193738)

A spokesperson said it was a difficult decision and explained: "The delay is a result of some members of staff and of the acting company having to self-isolate during the set-build and rehearsal process. In some cases, this was due to receiving a positive result of Covid, and in others it was having to self-isolate due to close contact with those who received a positive result."

See Thursday's edition of the Herald for a sneak peek of the elephant.