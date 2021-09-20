Election of new Sambourne parish chair follows offensive emails scandal

An election for a new chair of Sambourne Parish Council takes place tonight (Monday).

The vacancy follows the departure of previous chair Chris Clews who resigned in August after a scandal broke over grossly offensive emails he had sent.

Now the person who lodged a complaint about Mr Clews over the emails to Stratford District Council has said he will stand for the former chair's vacant seat in Sambourne North at a separate upcoming election.

Phillip Bond, who is a former police detective, told the Herald: “I’m appealing for members of the public to come along to the election of the new chair and challenge and decide what sort of parish council they want.

The scene after Sambourne Parish Council chairman Chris Clews brought meeting in August to a premature close after being tackled on emails. Photo: Mark Williamson

“People have got to wake up and smell the coffee – this is the 21st century, we are a modern country – what sort of people do we want representing us?”

The election takes place during the parish council meeting on Monday in the parish room of the village church at 7.45pm.

In a series of emails sent by Mr Clews to Mr Bond, who were both serving parish councillors at the time, Mr Clews made racist, homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic remarks. He also made derogatory comments about some residents.

Following an investigation by Stratford District Council Mr Clews was ordered to apologise.

During a meeting of the parish council on 2nd August, Cllr Clews apologised, but refused to resign. However in the end he did go on to resign that week.

Mr Bond has now lodged a further complaint about the way SDC conducted the original investigation. This is currently being considered by the council.

