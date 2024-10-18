Elderly passenger injured after BMW hits car parked on hard shoulder of M40

A PASSENGER in a car parked on the hard shoulder of the M40 suffered serious injuries when a BMW crashed into the back of the vehicle.

Warwickshire Police have appealed for information after the incident on Tuesday (15th October) on a southbound stretch of the motorway close to the exit for Junction 16 (Henley).

A white BMW estate was parked on the hard shoulder at about 12.30pm when a blue BMW X2 crashed into it, injuring a passenger in their 80s.

Warwickshire Police have appealed for witnessed to the collision.

Police said: “If you were a witness to this collision, or if you have dashcam footage from the area around this time, contact us citing incident 138 of 15th October.”

Officers can be contacted on 101 or via the website at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report