LOVE at first sight is how Eileen Terry believes she and husband Tom have stayed together for so long.

On Tuesday (7th October) the couple, originally from Warwick, celebrated 75 years of marriage.

They were married at St Paul’s Church in Warwick back in 1950 and over the decades have lived in their home town as well as the Cotswolds, Shipston and, for the last two years, Stratford.

Eileen and Tom, who are 96 and 95 years old respectively, met at the same church they were later married in. They also shared a mutual employer as they both worked for Warwickshire County Council. Eileen was a secretary in the finance department while Tom was working his way through the architects department.

Eileen recalled how the couple met through the church, but would also visit the council’s staff club. They enjoyed plenty of good nights here, with table tennis being a popular game for them.

“There was one lad that worked for the council called Ron Tandy who would sit at a piano and no matter what you asked him to play, he’d play it. He knew it,” she said.

Tom did National Service following the Second World War and was stationed in Germany as part of the Royal Engineers Postal Service.

Eileen and Tom Terry on their 60th wedding anniversary.

“Tom was stationed at Bad Oeynhausen in Germany, and sorted the mail from there up to the Hook of Holland in the Netherlands to help keep troops in touch with home. He used to do that every day,” said Eileen.

“He was transferred from Bad Oeynhausen to Tegernsee and at that time there were seven hotels around the lake, and they were American Officers Headquarters, and so he did the mail for them.”

Eileen was working for the War Ministry at St John’s House, in Warwick, during this time. The building had been requisitioned by the government for the headquarters of infantry records and Eileen worked there for two years after her marriage to Tom in 1950.

After his time in the Royal Engineers, Tom returned to the council’s architects department. His later work kept him in the building industry, working as a buyer for George Wimpey (now Taylor Wimpey) and for Tarmac.

During the early 1960s, Tom was a co-founder of the Midlands Dahlia Society.

Eileen and Tom had two sons who have both now died, and they have a daughter-in-law in Surrey and a grandson in London.

“We’ve had a very happy marriage,” said Eileen. “We’ve had sad times like losing our boys, but we’ve had a very happy marriage, I would say. We don’t have cross words, which I think is a big help towards that.

“I think it’s true love. We've been very devoted to each other. We are very lucky to have had so long together. Some people don't reach 75, let alone 75 years of marriage.”

Eileen added that they celebrated with a cake on their anniversary, and welcomed in friends for a nice cup of tea.

