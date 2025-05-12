Eight police officers assaulted in weekend of violent incidents in Warwickshire

EIGHT Warwickshire Police officers were assaulted over the weekend, including two who needed hospital treatment after being bitten.

The force said the officers were assaulted in three separate incidents.

- In Nuneaton on Saturday, four officers were assaulted, including one who was badly bitten on the arm and required hospital treatment. Two people have been arrested.

- Also on Saturday, during the arrest of a man who was wanted on a recall to prison, one officer was spat at and three others were assaulted, including one receiving homophobic abuse. A man has been recalled to prison in relation to the incident.

- On Sunday, another officer was bitten on the wrist and required hospital attendance, following an incident in Warwick. A man has been charged.

Head of local policing Ch Supt Jon Belcher said: “It’s incredibly disappointing to see a number of incidents over the weekend where our officers have been subjected to violence.

“Our officers put their lives and safety on the line every day to protect all of us, they should never have to tolerate physical abuse when carrying out their duties.

“Police officers and staff are people - they are mothers, fathers, daughters and sons. When they are attacked, they become victims just like any other, but victims who have been attacked while trying to protect others.

“We will always take action to prosecute those responsible.”

The officers involved, including those who went to hospital, returned to duty afterwards in spite of their injuries, the force added.