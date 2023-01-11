Two people were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after officers from the Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a warrant at an address in Woodman Court, Stratford.

A 34-year-old man from Gloucester and 35-year-old woman remain in custody.

Warwickshire Police: drug arrest (46704187)

A spokesperson said: “While at the address, officers seized a quantity of cannabis, scales, dealer bags and two mobile phones along with cash.

“We also found animals at the address which we believed have been treated poorly. This has been reported to the RSPCA who will be sending out an officer to assess them.”

The Herald understands that eight dogs and a rabbit were found.

The spokesperson said: "The RSPCA have been contacted regarding concerns for animals at the address and an officer will be able assess the animals in the next few days."

They added: "If you feel that you have any relevant information regarding concerns for drugs supply you can contact 101, the Warwickshire police website or if you don’t feel comfortable doing it that way you can anonymously report on crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."