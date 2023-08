THE Playing Field at Brailes was packed for the 80th staging of the village show which is always held on the second Saturday in August.

Organisers estimated 1,200 to 1,500 people visited one of the biggest rural shows in the district which had lots of things to see and do throughout the day.

In the flower and vegetable marquee at Brailes Show on Saturday orgainser Aileen Sherer, centre, was pictured with prize winners Wendy Lee and Becky England. Photo: Mark Williamson

A display of classic vehicles caught the eye and there were cups and trophies to be won in the flowers and produce marquee.