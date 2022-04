NATURE was brought vividly to life in an Easter painting competition for children.

Winning entrants including Amelia Goudan, Aidan Williams, McKenzie Clarke and Chloe Bedwin in the Avenue Ward Easter environmental window art competition gathered at Morrisons last week to collect their prizes from organiser Cllr Cohl Warren-Howles and Lisa Young, the store’s community champion. Prize winners not present were Ruby Shuker and Sebastian Benge. Photo: Mark Williamson M8/4/22/9776. (56145458)

The contest was organised by Stratford town councillor Cohl Warren-Howles for children in her Avenue ward.

The youngsters were asked to draw or paint an animal, or something from nature in the shape of an egg – with some fun Easter hampers to be won as prizes for their artistic efforts.