Rat discovered in the engine of Stratford-on-Avon pest control officer's vehicle

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 18:55, 29 January 2021
Talk about bringing your work home...

One of Stratford-on-Avon District Council's pest control officers got a bit of a surprise yesterday when he put his car in for a service to and this rat, pictured, was discovered under the bonnet.

Rat in the engine of pest control officer's vehicle (44190696)
The department commented: "Rodents will find just about anywhere to seek shelter from the cold wintry weather, even a vehicle may suffice."

The pest control officers remain fully operational as an essential service during lockdown, and operate with full PPE.

