Talk about bringing your work home...

One of Stratford-on-Avon District Council's pest control officers got a bit of a surprise yesterday when he put his car in for a service to and this rat, pictured, was discovered under the bonnet.

Rat in the engine of pest control officer's vehicle

The department commented: "Rodents will find just about anywhere to seek shelter from the cold wintry weather, even a vehicle may suffice."

The pest control officers remain fully operational as an essential service during lockdown, and operate with full PPE.

To book a treatment please call 01789 267575 or visit the website here