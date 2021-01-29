Rat discovered in the engine of Stratford-on-Avon pest control officer's vehicle
Published: 18:55, 29 January 2021
| Updated: 19:00, 29 January 2021
Talk about bringing your work home...
One of Stratford-on-Avon District Council's pest control officers got a bit of a surprise yesterday when he put his car in for a service to and this rat, pictured, was discovered under the bonnet.
The department commented: "Rodents will find just about anywhere to seek shelter from the cold wintry weather, even a vehicle may suffice."
The pest control officers remain fully operational as an essential service during lockdown, and operate with full PPE.
